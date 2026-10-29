Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Starting and backup QBs on Packers vs Panthers depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 8 TNF

Week 8 of the NFL kicks off with a huge Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesJordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers kick off Week 8 on Thursday Night Football with both teams relying on established starters to lead their offenses. Green Bay enters the short week looking to protect home-field advantage at Lambeau Field, while Carolina aims to maintain its position in the NFC playoff hunt.

Quarterback play will take center stage as both coaching staffs rely on veteran depth behind their primary signal-callers. Under the NFL‘s emergency third-quarterback rule, each squad will also have an insurance option ready in case injuries strike during the game.

+ Follow us

With the bright lights on prime time, both teams have their quarterback pecking orders set and active for kickoff. However, it’s clear that both Panthers and Packers will want to have their franchise signal-callers win the game for them.

Green Bay Packers QB depth chart vs Panthers

Jordan Love takes the field as Green Bay’s unquestioned starter, commanding the huddle for head coach Matt LaFleur after fully shaking off minor bumps from earlier in the season. After that, Love has revamped his level and is actually playing some of his best football.

  • Starting QB: Jordan Love
  • Backup QB: Tyrod Taylor
  • Emergency QB (QB3): Sean Clifford
See also

Colts determine high price to trade star RB Jonathan Taylor amid NY Giants interest

Carolina Panthers QB depth chart vs Packers

Bryce Young leads the Panthers into Lambeau Field as the starter. Unfortunately for Young, his great season came to a crashing halt last week when the Panthers were dominated by the Buccaneers. This is their rebound game.

  • Starting QB: Bryce Young
  • Backup QB: Kenny Pickett
  • Emergency QB (QB3): Haynes King

Key takeaways

  • The Packers and Panthers kick off Week 8 on Thursday Night Football.
  • Jordan Love starts at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers against Carolina.
  • Bryce Young leads the Panthers as starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions