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Chiefs WR depth chart updated after Josh Downs trade deadline move

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the trade deadline buzzer to acquire wide receiver Josh Downs, shoring up their roster for the rest of the season.

Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts participates in training camp.
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesJosh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts participates in training camp.

Just ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. The move bolsters a Patrick Mahomes-led offense looking to find its rhythm after an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the campaign.

With Downs slated to take over primary duties in the slot, here is an updated look at how the Chiefs’ wide receiver depth chart shapes up for the stretch run:

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  • Starter (Slot): Josh Downs
  • Starter (X – Perimeter): Rashee Rice
  • Starter (Z – Perimeter): Xavier Worthy (Questionable)
  • Key Rotational Reserves: Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong, Nikko Remigio
  • Injured Reserve / Inactive: Tyquan Thornton, Jeff Caldwell

What are the Colts getting in return for Downs?

To acquire the wide receiver, the Chiefs are sending a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Indianapolis, while receiving Downs and a 2027 seventh-round selection in the deal.

See also

Andy Reid provides clearer picture on Patrick Mahomes’ elbow injury after Jets vs Chiefs

Downs reacts to trade, bids farewell to Indianapolis

Shortly after the trade was announced, Downs took to X to thank the Indianapolis fan base and express his gratitude for the franchise. “I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy. Nothing but love For the Shoe,” Downs wrote.

Key takeaways

  • The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts before the deadline.
  • Josh Downs is slated to take over primary slot receiver duties for Kansas City.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs sent 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks to the Colts.
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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