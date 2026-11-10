Chiefs WR depth chart updated after Josh Downs trade deadline move

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the trade deadline buzzer to acquire wide receiver Josh Downs, shoring up their roster for the rest of the season.

Just ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. The move bolsters a Patrick Mahomes-led offense looking to find its rhythm after an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the campaign.

With Downs slated to take over primary duties in the slot, here is an updated look at how the Chiefs’ wide receiver depth chart shapes up for the stretch run:

Starter (Slot): Josh Downs

Josh Downs Starter (X – Perimeter): Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice Starter (Z – Perimeter): Xavier Worthy (Questionable)

Xavier Worthy (Questionable) Key Rotational Reserves: Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong, Nikko Remigio

Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong, Nikko Remigio Injured Reserve / Inactive: Tyquan Thornton, Jeff Caldwell

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Trade: the Colts are trading wide receiver Josh Downs to the Chiefs, sources tell @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/aeFPTfnUI2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

What are the Colts getting in return for Downs?

To acquire the wide receiver, the Chiefs are sending a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Indianapolis, while receiving Downs and a 2027 seventh-round selection in the deal.

Downs reacts to trade, bids farewell to Indianapolis

Shortly after the trade was announced, Downs took to X to thank the Indianapolis fan base and express his gratitude for the franchise. “I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy. Nothing but love For the Shoe,” Downs wrote.

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Key takeaways