Chiefs get update on Tyreek Hill as free agent WR comes back from injury

Tyreek Hill, who enjoyed a remarkable stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, remains a free agent as he continues to recover from an injury.

With nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season in the books, Tyreek Hill remains a free agent despite recently being linked to the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed that the wide receiver has not yet been medically cleared.

However, his status could change dramatically in the near future. Rosenhaus also confirmed that Hill is expected to be cleared in a few weeks, meaning any team looking to bolster its receiving corps could have Cheetah on its radar.

Hill remains available to all 32 teams, although some franchises have a greater need than others to add a wide receiver to their roster. Where will the former Dolphins and Chiefs star ultimately land?

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Chiefs’ available wide receivers

The importance of wide receivers in Andy Reid‘s passing game is well known. In recent times, players like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals have emerged as Patrick Mahomes‘ primary options in the passing attack.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball.

Further down the depth chart and in more secondary roles, Cyrus Allen, Nikko Remigio, and Andrew Armstrong round out the Chiefs‘ receiving corps. Could Tyreek Hill eventually join their ranks?

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Hill wants to return at full strength

Tyreek Hill suffered a devastating dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments—including his ACL—back on September 29, 2025, during a Week 4 game against the New York Jets. The catastrophic injury required a complex initial procedure followed by a second cleanup surgery in the offseason, putting Cheetah on a grueling rehab path.

He’s taken his recovery to extreme lengths—even flying out to Germany to undergo specialized treatment with renowned sports doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt to get his trademark explosive speed back. While he’s worked his way through months of intense conditioning and is making significant strides toward returning to the field during this 2026 season, he’s still waiting on final medical clearance before officially signing with a team and making his long-awaited NFL comeback.

Key takeaways

Tyreek Hill has not yet been medically cleared , according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals lead Patrick Mahomes’ receiving options.

Tyreek Hill suffered torn ligaments and a dislocated knee on September 29, 2025.