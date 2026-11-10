Cam Skattebo offers hope to NY Giants after failed Jonathan Taylor trade

The New York Giants couldn't land Jonathan Taylor before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, but Cam Skattebo delivered encouraging words just in time.

Cam Skattebo offered New York Giants fans the kind of words they needed to hear after learning that there would be no trade for Jonathan Taylor at the deadline. While the Indianapolis Colts star represented an interesting target, the second-year running back is ready to return and prove the G-Men are in safe hands at the position.

Skattebo started his Tuesday media availability by making it clear that he will play against the Washington Commanders on Thursday after missing Sunday’s Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury.

“I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league,” Skattebo continued, giving Giants fans hope despite the disappointment some might feel after failing to land Taylor.

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Colts’ demands were too high for NY Giants

Taylor, 27, was heavily linked with the Giants in a difficult year for the 2-7 Colts. And even though Indianapolis traded wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline, the team reportedly wanted more to let Taylor leave.

“Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports wrote on X.

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The Colts let Allen join the San Francisco 49ers in exchange of a 2027 sixth-round pick, while they traded Downs to the Chiefs for fourth and fifth-round picks in 2027. Additionally, parting with the likes of guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner left Indianapolis with the following draft capital for next year:

2027 3rd + 2028 5th (SEA, Nelson)

2027 4th (SF, Buckner)

2027 4th + 5th (KC, Downs + a 2027 7th)

2027 6th (SF, Allen)

NY Giants weren’t willing to sacrifice top draft picks

The Giants already traded their 2027 fourth-rounder to draft Malachi Fields in April before giving up a fifth-round pick next year to add J.J. McCarthy to their quarterback room following Jaxson Dart’s Week 2 injury.

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Getting Taylor would’ve required New York to sacrifice too much draft capital for 2027. Instead, the front office is protecting its picks while trusting in the Giants’ current RB depth chart. Either way, Skattebo has enough confidence to lead the group. Only time will tell us whether he proves his doubters wrong.

Key takeaways