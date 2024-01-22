Well, they’ve done it again. The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship Game. This is the sixth time they’ve reached this instance in as many years with Patrick Mahomes as a starter, so yeah, they know what they got themselves into.

The Chiefs didn’t have their best season under Andy Reid, not by a mile. They struggled mightily offensively and had to ride their defense for the first time in the Mahomes era.

Then again, it seems like this team is peaking at the right time now. They’ve been there and done that way too many times, and even though they’ve caught some massive breaks, they’re the kind of team who’ll never be overwhelmed by the pressure or the big moment.

Now, they have their toughest task of the season yet. They’ll have to be on the road again to square off against Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore Ravens team that has crushed their opposition from the very start of the campaign.

3 Reasons Why The Chiefs Will Beat The Ravens

With that in mind, we’ll take an in-depth look at this matchup, and let you know the three reasons why the reigning Super Bowl champions will defend their AFC Crown and make it back to the big game.

3. Experience

This Chiefs team is used to being at this stage. They’re used to this kind of pressure; they feed off it. Of course, they’ve been used to playing at home during these instances, but there’s just no way they’re going to crumble under pressure with the big game just one win away from them.

John Harbaugh has been around for quite a while, but not for as long as Andy Reid, the best offensive play-caller in the game. Jackson and the Ravens have a history of choking in the playoffs, as opposed to the Chiefs, who usually save the best for last.

2. A Surging Offense

The Chiefs struggled to move the chains during the regular season, but their offense is finally finding its stride. Rashee Rice has emerged as a legitimate option in the passing game, and we already saw what Travis Kelce is capable of doing when he’s locked in.

Isiah Pacheco continues to impress with his angry runs and his determination to keep piling up yards after contact. They just needed 22 minutes to put up 27 points on the scoreboard, finally finding an offensive balance with 146 rushing yards.

1. Patrick Mahomes

From time to time, it comes an athlete who just finds ways to win, either because or greatness, a favorable whistle, luck, or all of the above. Patrick Mahomes is that kind of athlete, someone with Midas’ touch, a proven winner, and a guy who always rises to the occasion when it matters the most.

Mahomes is now 13-3 in the playoffs in his career, with one of those losses coming in the Super Bowl. He and Kelce now have the most TDs for a QB-receiver duo (16), and he’s beaten Lamar Jackson three out of four times thus far. Opposing teams are terrified of him, and it shows.