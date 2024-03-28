A new era is starting in Foxborough, with the New England Patriots parting ways with Bill Belichick and making quarterback moves ahead of the 2024 NFL season. But with the draft still on the horizon, there could be more to come.

The Patriots hold the third overall pick, which is why chances are they will try and land one of the top signal-callers of this year’s class. Jayden Daniels is one of the candidates to land in New England, and he’s already been asked about this possibility.

Speaking at LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, the 23-year-old addressed a question about potentially dealing with Tom Brady’s shadow at Gillette Stadium, since the 7x Super Bowl champ set the bar too high.

“I played in Death Valley after Joe Burrow,” Daniels said, via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe. “I feel like I’m ready for anything. I’m a game-changer at the quarterback position. That’s what I can bring to that franchise.”

It’s interesting to see a rookie not afraid of being compared to a legendary quarterback that wrote history with the team. The Patriots may need a QB with Daniels’ talent and mentality, but we’ll have to wait and see if they can ultimately get him.

Patriots with new HC, OC and QB1 for 2024

Following a disastrous season that saw them finish bottom of the AFC East with a 4-13 record, the Patriots decided to make serious changes, starting with the exit of Belichick as head coach after more than two decades.

That was just the first of a series of moves, with Jerod Mayo being promoted to HC and Alex Van Pelt taking charge of the offense. In addition, Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars to start from scratch with a new starting QB.

The front office also stayed busy with free agent additions, including the return of Jacoby Brissett. The veteran signal-caller is expected to serve as a bridge quarterback for the rookie that could arrive from the draft, whether that’s Daniels or someone else.