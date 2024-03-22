NFL News: Jaguars were not the only ones interested in Mac Jones

Earlier this year, the New England Patriots made the decision to part ways with Mac Jones, trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the quarterback has decided to speak about it, breaking the silence on his exit and giving more information about it.

After several disappointments, the Patriots decided to part ways with Mac Jones. The AFC East team traded him to the Jaguars, where he will serve as Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

Everyone anticipated this move, including the player himself. Now, Jones has revealed more about his departure from the Patriots, making a shocking statement that has captivated fans’ attention.

Mac Jones drew interest from several teams

Mac Jones didn’t have a great tenure with the New England Patriots. Despite being a 1st-round pick, he definitely didn’t live up to the expectations, and now he’s set to become a backup for the 2024 NFL season.

A few days ago, the Patriots announced the departure of Jones. They acquired a 6th round pick for him, which obviously is not what they expected to receive from a former 15th overall pick.

However, Mac Jones was already anticipating this move. The quarterback recognized that his time with the Patriots was nearing its end, seeking a fresh start to rejuvenate his career once again.

According to reports, there were four teams interested in Jones. However, it was reported that the Jaguars were the only ones who made an offer for the quarterback.

Which teams could have been interested in Mac Jones?

While the specific teams interested in Mac Jones have not been disclosed, several in need of a backup quarterback could have been potential suitors. Teams like the Browns, Broncos, or Raiders might have been among them.