Philadelphia Eagles salary cap space in 2026: How much money do they have?

With the NFL salary cap climbing to record heights in 2026, the Philadelphia Eagles face critical financial decisions. Big contracts, extensions and strategic restructures could shape how much room truly exists in their long-term plans.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass in a game in 2026.
As the 2026 NFL league year approaches, the salary cap has climbed past $300 million for the first time, settling around $301.2 million per team and marking a notable increase from last season’s limit.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, that rise arrives amid a tightening roster picture, with key contracts and extensions looming. Balancing rising cap charges and future obligations has become one of the offseason’s central storylines.

General manager Howie Roseman faces a mix of flexibility and constraint: modest space on paper could dictate how aggressively the Eagles pursue free agents or retain their own talent as draft preparations take shape.

How much is the Eagles’ cap space in 2026?

For the 2026 NFL league year, Philadelphia enters with modest salary cap flexibility compared with others, and most sources place their available space in the low-double-digit millions once key accounting factors are considered.

According to Over the Cap and NBC10 Philadelphia, the Eagles show approximately $12.6 million to $13.7 million in cap space within the Top-51 framework, which is the number most relevant for offseason roster building and free agency planning.

Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagle in 2026 (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The breakdown also highlights a slightly negative overall cap figure (about −$4.9 million) if all roster allocations are included, meaning Philadelphia is technically over the league limit once non-Top-51 charges are tallied.

The league-wide salary cap itself is set at $301.2 million for 2026, an all-time high that reflects rising NFL revenues, but rising cap hits across their roster — especially big contracts and dead money — have limited how much of that global increase translates into usable room for them.

In practical terms, the front office may still need to engineer restructures, post-June 1 designations or strategic cuts to open up real spending power for free agents or significant extensions, particularly if they aim to retain core contributors while pursuing new talent.

