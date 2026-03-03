Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly pursued 3-time silver slugger to fill Anthony Volpe’s spot

The New York Yankees reportedly explored acquiring a three-time Silver Slugger to cover for Anthony Volpe while he recovers from shoulder surgery ahead of the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo.

The New York Yankees will open the 2026 season without shortstop Anthony Volpe, who is sidelined following surgery on his left shoulder. Volpe’s absence, expected to last several months, has forced New York to consider alternatives at the position.

Spring training has offered some bright spots, including Jasson Dominguez hitting his first homer of the offseason. Front office discussions reportedly focused on finding a player who could contribute immediately and help the team compete in the tight AL East.

According to reports, New York explored a potential trade for three-time Silver Slugger Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers. “The Yankees held trade discussions with the Texas Rangers about shortstop Corey Seager,” noted Joel Sherman of The New York Post. While the Rangers considered offers, they ultimately decided to keep Seager.

Advertisement

Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young stated, We are not shopping Corey Seager. We want Corey Seager to help us win our next championship… I want to make that very clear.”

Corey Seager #5 of the Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Corey Seager #5 of the Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Advertisement

Yankees face challenges without Volpe

With Anthony Volpe out until at least April or May, the Yankees have recently begun testing one of his teammates at shortstop for emergency situations. Manager Aaron Boone underscored the challenges ahead, explaining that “Volpe won’t swing a bat for at least four months and will be unable to dive on his surgically repaired left shoulder for six months,” according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

NY Mets add 28-year-old strikeout specialist following Rays exit

see also

NY Mets add 28-year-old strikeout specialist following Rays exit

AL East will test New York

Even with potential trade targets unavailable, the Yankees’ focus is returning to consistent play and health. The AL East remains a competitive division, and New York will need to maximize its roster depth if it hopes to return to the World Series.

Advertisement

Survey

Will the Yankees manage the AL East without Anthony Volpe this season?

already voted 0 people

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about one of Cody Bellinger’s key teammates
MLB

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about one of Cody Bellinger’s key teammates

NY Yankees to test Anthony Volpe’s teammate at shortstop for emergency situations
MLB

NY Yankees to test Anthony Volpe’s teammate at shortstop for emergency situations

NY Yankees to send 14 members to the 2026 World Baseball Classic
MLB

NY Yankees to send 14 members to the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Heartbreaking news for Brazil and Real Madrid: Rodrygo suffers terrible injury before 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Heartbreaking news for Brazil and Real Madrid: Rodrygo suffers terrible injury before 2026 World Cup

Better Collective Logo