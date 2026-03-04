Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Al Nassr, Portugal find out for how long CR7 could be out

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury that could keep him out for several weeks, creating uncertainty for both Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

The concern began after his most recent appearance, shortly after Al Nassr released a statement after the Al Fayha match, where the club confirmed he was dealing with discomfort but did not provide a clear timetable.

According to Fabrizio Romano, “Cristiano Ronaldo could be OUT for two up to four weeks with muscle injury. More tests will follow soon as Cristiano is working with clear target to return ASAP after hamstring problems.”

He also added, “He’s expected to miss the upcoming two games as his recovery could take 2/4 weeks maximum — also on this will depend presence with Portugal this month.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory after winning the Saudi Pro League match. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Potential absence for Al Nassr and Portugal

If the projected timeline holds, Ronaldo would miss at least two matches for Al Nassr, a significant blow for a side competing on multiple fronts this season. The timing also raises questions for Portugal, with international fixtures approaching.

At the same time, Romano denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo left Saudi Arabia for Madrid overnight, which had added speculation about whether he may seek specialized treatment or further evaluation abroad.

