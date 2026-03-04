How much cap space do the Seattle Seahawks have? Latest 2026 figures

As the 2026 NFL salary cap climbs past $300 million, the Seattle Seahawks enter the new league year with one of the more intriguing financial profiles. Their offseason ledger shows notable room to work with, a rarity among contenders.

They are among the top teams in off-season flexibility and that cushion reflects a mix of young core contracts and modest dead-money figures relative to the rest of the league.

How that space gets deployed — through extensions, free-agent pursuits or strategic restructures — could quietly shape roster decisions as the franchise balances depth with championship continuity.

How much is the Seahawks’ cap space in 2026?

For the 2026 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have carved out significant breathing room under the league’s rising salary cap. Their Top-51 cap space sits at approximately $60.7 million, ranking them 6th in the league in offseason flexibility, according to Spotrac.

Ernest Jones IV #13 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates an interception in 2026 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

That figure gives a clearer picture of what they actually have available to spend on new contracts, extensions or free agents. The team’s total cap allocations, including all roster charges, come to about $262.1 million against the NFL’s $301.2 million cap for 2026.

Their relatively low dead money figure — just under $500,000 — also helps preserve flexibility, leaving most of its cap commitments tied to active player contracts rather than past decisions.

Seattle’s combination of healthy cap room and modest dead money positions it as one of the more financially flexible teams heading into free agency and draft season.

That could allow the front office to pursue depth pieces, retain key contributors or creatively restructure to bolster both short-term competitiveness and long-term stability.

