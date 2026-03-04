San Francisco 49ers salary cap in 2026: Available room, dead cap and top deals

The San Francisco 49ers approach the 2026 offseason with millions projected in Top-51 cap space, a workable but hardly cushion as the NFL salary cap climbs past $300 million. On paper, the room exists. In practice, it comes with layers.

Cornerstone contracts for stars such as Nick Bosa and George Kittle begin to carry heavier annual hits. The result is a financial balancing act that mirrors the team’s championship ambitions

Extensions, restructures and timing will quietly define how much flexibility truly exists and whether the National Football League franchise can keep its core intact without mortgaging what comes next.

How much is the 49ers’ cap space in 2026?

Entering the 2026 NFL offseason, the San Francisco 49ers show a Top-51 cap space of $37.7 million, a figure that places them in the middle of the league but far from the most flexible balance sheets, as Over the Cap reported.

Brock Purdy of the 49ers reacts after a fumble with Clelin Ferrell #96 and Jordan James (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

That total is the headline number teams watch most closely: the dollars left after counting the 49ers’ 51 largest cap hits, which reflects roughly how much room they have to sign free agents, extend key players or make roster adjustments.

Beneath that headline figure lies a mix of forces shaping their financial picture. Dead money — cap charges for past deals that still count against the books — sits north of $36 million, a relatively high total that trims down how much of that headline space can be put to work on fresh talent.

Part of the cap calculus also reflects how the 49ers structured big contracts. Longtime standouts like Trent Williams carry hefty 2026 cap hits, and decisions about restructures or extensions could meaningfully alter those numbers as the offseason unfolds.

Meanwhile, insurance and injury contingencies, such as a policy tied to star defenders, have already added modest relief, illustrating the complex financial engineering teams now engage in beyond simple salary figures.

