NY Yankees receive encouraging update on Gerrit Cole’s recovery timeline

The New York Yankees received encouraging news about Gerrit Cole as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The veteran right-hander has been progressing steadily during spring training, giving the organization optimism about his return timeline for the 2026 season.

Cole has already faced live hitters and taken part in multiple bullpen sessions. Reports indicate he has touched 97 mph with his fastball, a strong sign that his arm strength is coming back. For a 35-year-old pitcher returning from major surgery, the early results are promising.

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, the Yankees believe Cole could be ready to return sooner rather than later. “The Yankees say he (Cole) may be MLB-ready in late May or early June,” Hoch shared. That update confirms the expectation that Cole could rejoin the rotation within the first few months of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees must stay patient

Even with the positive signs, New York’s priority should be patience. Cole may look sharp now, but rushing a pitcher back from Tommy John surgery can carry serious risks.

Advertisement

The Yankees are built to compete deep into October. While getting Cole back in May would help, having him fully healthy for the second half of the season — and especially the postseason — matters far more.

Advertisement

see also Phillies linked to former Red Sox ace as rotation questions linger before opening day

There have been no reports of complications, and everything appears to be trending in the right direction. That makes it even more important not to change course. A careful, controlled return gives Cole the best chance to pitch at a high level once he is officially back in the rotation.

Advertisement

SurveyWhen should the Yankees bring Gerrit Cole back? When should the Yankees bring Gerrit Cole back? already voted 0 people

If the Yankees avoid the temptation to speed up the process, they will put themselves in the strongest possible position to compete for a championship later in the year.

Advertisement