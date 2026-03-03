Kyler Murray cut by Arizona: Cardinals updated QB depth chart ahead of 2026 NFL free agency

An era has come to an end for the Arizona Cardinals. On Tuesday, the NFC West franchise officially released Kyler Murray, marking a significant shift for the organization. Here’s a look at the team’s updated quarterback depth chart and its outlook moving forward.

Following Murray’s release — after he broke his silence on being cut — the Cardinals now have Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis under contract for the 2026 NFL season.

However, despite having two quarterbacks on the roster, Arizona is not expected to enter the season with Brissett as its unquestioned QB1. Reports indicate the Cardinals are exploring the veteran market, closely monitoring Aaron Rodgers’ situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers before making their next move.

Is Jacoby Brissett a serious contender for the Cardinals’ QB1 job?

In 2025, the Cardinals turned to Jacoby Brissett amid Kyler Murray’s ongoing health issues. Brissett signed a two-year deal that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season, but his grip on the QB1 role is far from secure.

Reports suggest Arizona is targeting a high-profile quarterback to usher in the post-Murray era. Aaron Rodgers is believed to be their top option, though other candidates could emerge as potential starters.

One intriguing possibility surfaced Tuesday, when the Colts applied the transition tag to Daniel Jones. That move gives Arizona a chance to present Jones with an offer sheet. If Indianapolis declines to match it, the Cardinals could land him without surrendering the two first-round picks required under a non-exclusive franchise tag.

What’s next for Kyler Murray?

Despite not reaching the level of success many expected with the Cardinals, Kyler Murray is set to be a highly sought-after free agent. However, his chances of immediately landing a guaranteed starting job may not be strong.

Murray is still viewed as a capable quarterback who could compete for a QB1 role, particularly with a team facing instability at the position. That said, he may not join a Super Bowl contender as a clear-cut starter. If he signs with a title-caliber team, it could be in a backup role, giving him a chance to rebuild his value and potentially earn another opportunity down the line.