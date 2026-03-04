Phillies linked to former Red Sox ace as rotation questions linger before opening day

The Philadelphia Phillies understand that repeating atop the NL East will demand more depth than ever, particularly within a starting rotation facing early uncertainty. Even with Zack Wheeler expected back, manager Rob Thomson must determine who solidifies the final spots in a group built to contend.

One internal option remains top prospect Andrew Painter, who has waited patiently for a full-time opportunity. Yet outside projections suggest the Phillies could look for a more proven arm before Opening Day.

According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, Philadelphia stands out as a logical landing spot for veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito. “As the roster currently stands, the Phillies have essentially put all of their eggs in the Andrew Painter basket to fill the No. 5 starter job, unless non-roster invitees Bryse Wilson and Tucker Davidson make a surprise roster push,” Reuter wrote.

He added, “That makes them one of the few logical fits for Lucas Giolito, who is still searching for a new home in free agency after posting a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings for the Red Sox last year.”

Lucas Giolito #54 with the Red Sox pitches against the Astros. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Where Giolito could fit in Philadelphia

Reuter’s projection places Giolito as the No. 3 starter behind left-handers Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo. Once Wheeler is fully healthy, Giolito would likely slide into a No. 4 role, giving the Phillies a more balanced and experienced rotation mix.

Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Giolito delivered a 3.41 ERA across 26 starts, totaling 145 innings. He allowed three earned runs or fewer in 19 of those outings, offering consistent stability in the middle of the rotation.

What it means for Andrew Painter

Adding Giolito would almost certainly send Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to open the season. While the organization values his upside, the question centers on durability and consistency over a full Major League workload.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. If there is any hesitation about relying solely on Painter every five days, a short-term deal for Giolito could provide insurance — and potentially strengthen a club with postseason ambitions.