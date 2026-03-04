Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Rams in move that increases 2026 first-round picks for Kansas City

Trent McDuffie has been traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, Andy Reid’s team will gain additional draft capital to use in the 2026 NFL Draft amid its ongoing retooling process.

On Wednesday, the Rams and Chiefs agreed to terms on a deal that sends the All-Pro cornerback to Los Angeles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McDuffie is now set to strengthen Sean McVay’s defense heading into the 2026 season.

In exchange, the Rams sent their 2026 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), along with a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round selection to Kansas City, according to Dianna Russini. The Chiefs part ways with a player who had been one of their most reliable defensive pieces since arriving in 2022.

How many picks do the Chiefs have in the 2026 NFL Draft?

With the Trent McDuffie trade, the Kansas City Chiefs have significantly strengthened their draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft. The news also provoked Patrick Mahomes’ one-word reaction.

As it stands, Kansas City now holds nine total picks, including two first-round selections. Here’s how their draft board currently looks:

1st round: No. 9 overall, No. 29 overall (via Rams)

No. 9 overall, No. 29 overall (via Rams) 2nd round: No. 40 overall

No. 40 overall 3rd round: No. 74 overall

No. 74 overall 4th round: No. 109 overall

No. 109 overall 5th round: No. 146 overall, No. 167 overall (via Rams) No. 176 overall

No. 146 overall, No. 167 overall (via Rams) No. 176 overall 6th round: No. 205 overall (via Rams)

With two first-rounders and multiple mid-to-late round selections, the Chiefs are well-positioned to either add young talent across the roster or package picks to move up the board if they identify a priority target.