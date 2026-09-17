Vikings receive encouraging Kyler Murray injury update for Week 2 game vs Bears

The Minnesota Vikings are in uncertain territory about Kyler Murray's status for a crucial game against the Bears.

Kyler Murray’s chances of playing for the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears are suddenly looking more promising after the quarterback returned to practice following the concussion he suffered during the win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Murray was limited Wednesday as he continued working through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Vikings quarterback was forced out of Sunday’s season opener after taking a hard hit to the head while running with the football. Murray was unable to return to the game, with Carson Wentz taking over and helping Minnesota finish the comeback victory over Green Bay.

Now, however, Murray has taken an important step in his recovery. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport explained that the quarterback’s limited participation means he still has a legitimate chance to be cleared in time for Sunday’s matchup against the Bears, assuming his progress continues.

Advertisement

Will Kyler Murray play for Vikings vs Bears?

Ian Rapoport emphasized that Kyler Murray’s availability will ultimately be determined by the NFL’s concussion protocol, but his return to the practice field is an encouraging development for the Vikings.

“As far as Kyler Murray goes, we will see if the Minnesota Vikings end up having their starting quarterback, but the fact that Murray was a limited participant in practice means, based on the NFL’s concussion protocol which will be the determining factor here, that he at least has a chance to play on Sunday if he continues to progress as he has been.”

That distinction is important because Murray still needs to complete the necessary steps before he can be cleared to play. The Vikings cannot simply decide to put him on the field if he has not received the required medical clearance, meaning the quarterback’s progress over the next few days will be crucial.

Advertisement

Still, Wednesday’s participation represents a meaningful development after Murray initially appeared likely to miss the matchup with the Bears. The Vikings have not ruled him out, and his status will continue to be monitored throughout the week.

Who is Vikings backup QB?

Kyler Murray’s potential return would be significant for Minnesota after he finally made his Vikings debut against Green Bay. His first game with the team ended after only 11 offensive snaps, leaving Carson Wentz to handle the remainder of the afternoon and giving the veteran quarterback valuable experience with the offense.

For now, Wentz remains the obvious alternative if Murray cannot complete the concussion protocol in time. But the fact that Murray was able to participate on a limited basis gives Minnesota another option heading into a difficult road matchup at Soldier Field.