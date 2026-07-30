Myles Garrett wants Aaron Donald to come out of retirement for Rams

Myles Garrett isn't done recruiting. After joining the Rams in a blockbuster trade, the All-Pro pass rusher has now publicly urged Aaron Donald to return from retirement.

The Los Angeles Rams are already viewed as one of the leading Super Bowl favorites entering the 2026 NFL season, but Myles Garrett believes there is still room to make the roster even stronger.

The Rams have assembled one of the NFL’s most talented teams. On offense, the Rams feature an explosive core led by Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua, while the defense has been transformed after the blockbuster trade that brought Garrett to California.

General manager Les Snead once again embraced his aggressive roster-building philosophy, sacrificing premium draft capital to acquire elite talent now rather than focusing on the future. The Rams also strengthened their secondary by adding key pieces such as Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, making it clear the franchise intends to maximize the final years of Stafford’s career.

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Myles Garrett wants Aaron Donald back

Even with an already stacked roster, Myles Garrett admitted he would love to see Aaron Donald come out of retirement and return to Los Angeles. That move could change the entire landscape in the NFC.

“I don’t want to push him in one way or another. If he’s here, I’m going to be excited to be his teammate, his partner in crime. I think we can do great things, but it’s a difficult thing coming back, and I know he has a family. He has a lot of decisions to make. There’s a lot we can learn from each other. I’d love to pick his brain on the kind of things he does to attack his matchups, and I think the same could be said vice versa.”

Garrett made it clear he respects Donald’s decision while also acknowledging how special it would be to line up beside one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

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What would Aaron Donald’s return mean for Rams?

If Aaron Donald decided to return, the Los Angeles Rams could instantly boast one of the most dominant pass-rushing duos the league has ever seen. Pairing Garrett with Donald would create a nightmare for opposing offensive lines and elevate an already championship-caliber defense to another level.

Combined with Los Angeles’ explosive offense, the Rams would likely become the overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl. For now, though, Donald hasn’t made official any plan to end his retirement. Even so, Garrett’s public recruiting effort will only fuel speculation that the Rams could make one final blockbuster move in their pursuit of another championship.