Bills score 41 points in New Higmark Stadium vs Lions: How many points did the first game in the old venue have?

The Buffalo Bills had a barnburner of a game with the Detroit Lions to open the New Highmark Stadium, but how does this first game compare to the opening of their old venue?

The Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions were tasked to open up the New Highmark Stadium and it was a shootout. However, that was not the case for the team’s old venue, which had a very different game when it opened up.

The Bills scored 41 against the Lions. However, while a great win, the team also allowed a hefty 31 points to Detroit. Still, it was a great performance overall for a team that had a capacity crowd stadium roaring.

The new Highmark Stadium cost a fortune but it looks like an impressive venue for one of the most intense fanbases in all of football. In the end, that fanbase saw its team win in a game with a total of 72 points scored.

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How many points were scored in Old Highmark’s first game?

Old Highmark opened its doors to the NFL for a regular-season game on September 30, 1973. The game was a very low-scoring affair as Buffalo won 9-7 against the Jets.

Out with the old. In with the new.



Thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium? 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/dYbdpAlW18 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 17, 2026

Hence, it was the complete opposite. The Old Highmark presented old-school football and ended up being a close-yet-boring matchup. Meanwhile, the 2026 opening of the New Highmark, that has new roof features, presented two explosive offenses.

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The Bills started the 2026 NFL season in outstanding form

Week 1 was a bad matchup for the Bills. They had to visit NFL’s most elite defense in Houston. Josh Allen had no fear and stole a win from Reliant Stadium as the Bills scored more than 30 points against a defense that had no answers for the superstar quarterback.

Now, they dispatched a top-tier offense by overpowering them. The Bills almost scored double of what the Lions were able to score. That is a statement. Their defense still needs some improvement, but the Bills are 2-0 and they played two of their toughest games already.