Bills score 41 points in New Higmark Stadium vs Lions: How many points did the first game in the old venue have?

The Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions were tasked to open up the New Highmark Stadium and it was a shootout. However, that was not the case for the team’s old venue, which had a very different game when it opened up.
The Bills scored 41 against the Lions. However, while a great win, the team also allowed a hefty 31 points to Detroit. Still, it was a great performance overall for a team that had a capacity crowd stadium roaring.
The new Highmark Stadium cost a fortune but it looks like an impressive venue for one of the most intense fanbases in all of football. In the end, that fanbase saw its team win in a game with a total of 72 points scored.
How many points were scored in Old Highmark’s first game?
Old Highmark opened its doors to the NFL for a regular-season game on September 30, 1973. The game was a very low-scoring affair as Buffalo won 9-7 against the Jets.
Out with the old. In with the new.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 17, 2026
Thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium? 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/dYbdpAlW18
Hence, it was the complete opposite. The Old Highmark presented old-school football and ended up being a close-yet-boring matchup. Meanwhile, the 2026 opening of the New Highmark, that has new roof features, presented two explosive offenses.
The Bills started the 2026 NFL season in outstanding form
Week 1 was a bad matchup for the Bills. They had to visit NFL’s most elite defense in Houston. Josh Allen had no fear and stole a win from Reliant Stadium as the Bills scored more than 30 points against a defense that had no answers for the superstar quarterback.
Now, they dispatched a top-tier offense by overpowering them. The Bills almost scored double of what the Lions were able to score. That is a statement. Their defense still needs some improvement, but the Bills are 2-0 and they played two of their toughest games already.