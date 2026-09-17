Ravens try out Brandin Cooks as WRs get injury plague, including Zay Flowers, Ja’Kobi Lane

Due to the injuries on the Baltimore Ravens' receiving corp, the team tried out veteran Brandin Cooks in case Zay Flowers misses more time.

Zay Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane is out for a while after landing on the Injury Reserve list due to a fractured wrist. Hence, the Baltimore Ravens need help at wide receiver, so they tried out Brandin Cooks.

According to the league’s daily transaction wire, Brandin Cooks worked out for the Ravens on Thursday. However, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said there’s not a deal done yet, but Cooks could be a priority for the Ravens in a near future.

Cooks is a reliable veteran. Last season, he played for both the Saints and the Bills, and he was important. The Bills lacked a vertical threat, and Cooks filled that void all the way to the postseason. He is a very good veteran to have.

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Brandin Cooks 2025 stats

Cooks played 15 games in 2025, though he just started five of those. He had 19 catches for 165 yards in New Orleans. With the Bills, who have a new stadium to replace Old Highmark, Cooks had five catches for 114 yards.

The #Ravens had veteran WR Brandin Cooks in for a workout today. pic.twitter.com/jWQ9jzatYW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2026

However, his 2025 season ended in a sour note. During the postseason, he failed to catch a downfield throw in overtime in the divisional round and that led to an interception and eventual loss to the Denver Broncos.

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Why the Ravens need Cooks?

Zay Flowers has a hamstring injury that is not considered to be serious, but also, those are lingering issues that are tough to overcome and easy to re-injure. Also, rookie sensation Ja’Kobi Lane is injured for a long time.

Hence, the Ravens have Rashod Bateman and Elijah Sarratt, who hasn’t been impressive throughout training camp. Cooks could serve as a veteran, reliable deep threat for the team.