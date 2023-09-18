The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the NFL season without Cooper Kupp. Obviously, not having their best offensive weapon was a big blow, especially with all the speculation about Matthew Stafford’s health.

But it didn’t take long before Stafford found a new favorite weapon. Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has made an immediate impact, becoming the No. 1 target in fantasy football’s waiver wire as well.

In Sunday’s divisional clash vs. the San Francisco 49ers, the stud wideout out of BYU just set the record for the most receptions (25) through the first two games of a career. However, he only cared about the win.

Puka Nacua Wanted To Win

“My success will come when the team wins,” Nacua said. “So I’m excited us for to be able to come back and capitalize when we’re able to win. It was sweet last week, I got things to improve on, but the most important thing is getting that dub.”

That’s the kind of mindset that you want from a rookie player just looking to make a name for himself. He got to a hot start to his career, but it’s been just two weeks.

Hopefully, Nacua will be able to keep his foot on the gas and build off these remarkable performances, but they will mean little if they don’t translate into wins.