With the 2023 NFL season on its way, the Los Angeles Rams want to have a remarkable campaign just like two years ago. With two games played, now the NFC West team has made an intriguing roster move with Cam Akers that has surprised everybody.

In 2021, the Rams front office decided to bring Matthew Stafford to be the leader of a highly talented offense. Unfortunately, the quarterback lost Cam Akers due to an Achilles injury, so they had to use Sony Michel and Darell Henderson as running backs.

After a successful recovery, Akers returned to play last year, starting in nine games for the Rams. Fans expected him to be the starter once again this year, but it seems like Los Angeles could be moving on from him soon.

Report: Rams could seek a trade for RB Cam Akers

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, the Rams faced the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Surprisingly, the Super Bowl LVI champions started the game without Cam Akers, raising questions about his availability.

Prior to the game, Los Angeles announced that Cam Akers wouldn’t play. According to Fox Sports, the Rams are trying to trade the former 52nd overall pick. “I’m just as confused as everybody else,” the running back said on X (formerly Twitter).

As of today, there are no rumors about possible landing spots for Akers. However, there are several teams that could seek his services such as the Ravens, Chargers, or Buccaneers