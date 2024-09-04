Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson reveals Tom Brady as his motivation for the new NFL season

2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson declared he wants to emulate Tom Brady’s mindset in the new season.

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and the Baltimore Ravens aim to improve on last season’s performance and focus on qualifying for the playoffs. Lamar Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, explained that he wants to emulate the mindset of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to stay focused on that goal.

Last season, the Ravens fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing in the AFC Championship Game. Despite this outcome, Jackson was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. However, he is not satisfied with individual success alone and aims to achieve the best for his team. For this reason, he looks up to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as a role model.

“Tom Brady is someone I feel we should all look up to. What made him so successful?” said Jackson to Sports Illustrated. “His mindset, his approach to the game, knowing where all the players are, and understanding how to get protection,”answered the Ravens quarterback.

Jackson knows that if he maintains a high level of play in the 2024 NFL season, Baltimore will be a contender in the Super Bowl race. The 27-year-old superstar revealed the secret he learned from watching Brady: “It’s just the small things that make the difference.”

Former New England Patriots Tom Brady (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

It’s common for current stars to look up to Tom Brady. The former quarterback played 23 seasons in the NFL and won the Vince Lombardi Trophy seven times (six with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), making him the player with the most championships in NFL history.

The Ravens are relying on Lamar Jackson‘s talent to pursue their third NFL title. Last season, Jackson completed 307 passes on 457 attempts for 3,678 total yards, marking his best season to date.

Lamar Jackson: Two-time NFL MVP winner

Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award for 2023, marking the second time he has earned the league’s top honor in his six-season career. At 27 years old, Jackson became the youngest quarterback to win the NFL MVP twice, surpassing Brett Favre’s record by 73 days.

When will the Baltimore Ravens debut in the 2024 NFL season?

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will kick off the 2024 NFL season by facing the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, in a Thursday night primetime game at Arrowhead Stadium.