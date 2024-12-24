NFL News: George Kittle, frustrated after loss to Dolphins, reveals plans for 49ers’ final two games

Trending topics:
Kittle is one of the San Francisco 49ers players who consistently gave his all during the 2024 season, and he recently made it clear what he expects for the team in the final games of the year.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before playing the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Getty ImagesGeorge Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before playing the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

George Kittle has given his all during the 2024 season, recording 8 touchdowns across 13 games, including a 100-yard performance in the recent loss to the Miami Dolphins, though without finding the end zone. After the game, Kittle expressed his frustration but made it clear he’s ready to leave everything on the field for the final two games.

Kittle’s words are likely to resonate with his 49ers teammates. Following the 17-29 loss at Hard Rock Stadium, he admitted the team hasn’t been playing at an elite level but emphasized the importance of the remaining games: “If I have football in front of me, I’m gonna play as hard as I possibly can.”

Despite the 49ers’ offensive struggles, evident again against the Dolphins, Kittle committed to inspiring his teammates to match his intensity: “I’m gonna try and get the guys around me to do that same thing.”

Notably, the 49ers will be without offensive lineman Aaron Banks and another key veteran player recently ruled out by Kyle Shanahan for the games against the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. The team is currently grappling with a 2-game losing streak.

How Many Points Are the 49ers Scoring?

As of the close of Week 16, the 49ers rank 17th out of 32 NFL teams in offensive production, averaging a modest 22.1 points per game. In the last seven weeks, they’ve surpassed 30 points just once (38-13 vs. Bears) and scored over 20 points only twice (23-20 vs. Buccaneers).

Purdy Takes Responsibility for the Poor Season

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy also delivered a pointed message about the team’s underwhelming 2024 campaign, emphasizing that injuries aren’t an excuse for the poor results. He expressed unwavering confidence in his teammates and optimism for the future.

“It doesn’t matter who’s out there, we have what it takes to win… [I’m] learning a lot. It hurts going through [a losing season], but I still have all the faith in the world in what we can do moving forward.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

