NFL News: Caleb Williams sets historic record with the Bears despite 9-game losing streak

Though the Bears' losing streak continues to grow, Caleb Williams recently left his mark on team history, showcasing his undeniable talent once again.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

By Richard Tovar

The Chicago Bears have endured nine consecutive weeks of losing in every imaginable way, but despite their most recent defeat at home, Caleb Williams managed to make franchise history with the team.

According to the stats, Williams officially became the first Bears quarterback to surpass 3,000 passing yards in his rookie season—an achievement no other rookie quarterback for the team has even come close to dreaming of. Following the Week 16 loss to the Lions, he exceeded the mark by an additional 271 yards.

Developing story…

