NFL News: Caleb Williams sets historic record with the Bears despite 9-game losing streak

The Chicago Bears have endured nine consecutive weeks of losing in every imaginable way, but despite their most recent defeat at home, Caleb Williams managed to make franchise history with the team.
According to the stats, Williams officially became the first Bears quarterback to surpass 3,000 passing yards in his rookie season—an achievement no other rookie quarterback for the team has even come close to dreaming of. Following the Week 16 loss to the Lions, he exceeded the mark by an additional 271 yards.
