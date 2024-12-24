NFL News: Aaron Rodgers delivers a strong warning to Jets teammates ahead of season's end

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have his best year with the New York Jets, but he managed to throw 24 touchdowns in the 15 games he played. However, the numbers could have been slightly better, considering he attempted 530 passes with only 62.8% of them completed.

Addressing the team’s offensive struggles and other issues, Rodgers delivered a sharp warning, revealing that a “list” of players who might be on their way out of the franchise is already being discussed. After the Jets‘ 9-19 loss to the Rams, he said: “The last two weeks we can really see who’s on board moving forward and who is ready to get out.”

Rodgers also highlighted the need for some teammates to reevaluate what it means to be a professional in the NFL: “You gotta figure out what it means to be a professional.” He suggested this introspection is essential for building the team’s culture and hinted that recent results over the last two weeks could lead to significant roster changes.

The Jets have only one win in December, a 32-25 road victory over the Jaguars. They lost their other three games against the Seahawks, Dolphins, and Rams. Out of their four total wins in the 2024 season, two were at home against the Patriots and Texans.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Rodgers Acknowledges Roster Cuts Are Part of the Game

Despite his tough message about players potentially being cut, Rodgers acknowledged that roster changes are a natural part of the NFL: “It’s part of the game. I’ve been on a couple of teams where it’s about that.” He hinted that the coming weeks will involve some pivotal discussions for the franchise.

Standout Performers: Hall, Wilson, and Adams

In terms of individual performances, running back Breece Hall has been the Jets’ top touchdown producer, with 5 touchdowns and 774 yards in 14 starts. Among the wide receivers, Garrett Wilson leads with 6 touchdowns and 987 yards, closely followed by Davante Adams, who also has 6 touchdowns and 719 yards.