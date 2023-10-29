For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos have been the most disappointing team in the NFL. They’ve barely managed to win a couple of games, and they don’t look like a threat to even make the playoffs.

Russell Wilson has fared much better than he did last season. Nonetheless, he’s no longer the top-tier quarterback he once was, and he’s making way too much money to put up rather unimpressive numbers.

On top of that, there have been multiple reports of a complicated relationship between him and HC Sean Payton. Dating back to the offseason, the coach publicly called him out and urged him to ‘stop running for office’ and focus on football.

Fast forward to today, and one can only wonder whether the Broncos will be buyers or sellers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. According to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, Payton would gladly part ways with Wilson now, but there doesn’t seem to be much of a market for him — if at all.

There Are No Takers For Russell Wilson

“Surviving the Packers on Sunday won’t change a thing,” wrote La Canfora. “New coach Sean Payton, in his first year overseeing the entire franchise, is looking to shake things up and load up on draft picks, with a long road ahead to construct a playoff roster. Who could go? ‘Who do you want?’ asked one GM, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak about internal trade talks. ‘He’d trade the quarterback right now if there was a market for him.’“

La Canfora adds that WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have also been the target of trade talks. Nonetheless, despite the rumors, they’re most likely going to keep at least one of them at Mile High:

“Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, both recent high draft picks, have been the center of trade talks since before Payton arrived, and I would be shocked if at least one isn’t moved. ‘They’ll have to eat money to move Sutton,’ said another GM under similar restrictions, noting his $14 million salary. Justin Simmons, a safety some had linked with the Eagles, is another hot name,” the report continued.

Broncos Have A Culture Problem

The Broncos’ offense took a major leap forward under Sean Payton, and they do have the personnel to be much better. Ironically, it’s been their once-great defense that has let them down this season — the same unit that kept them in games last season.

That’s why analysts believe the issues for the Broncos run deeper; it’s not a matter of personnel or roster building. The team has failed to build and establish a winning culture, and it seems like the players just don’t want it badly enough right now.

The front office could look to make a statement and clean house to get a fresh start with a new set of players, or they could give Payton another chance to get them to buy into his system and make a late — and unlikely — postseason push.