With the trade deadline looming, it appears that the Denver Broncos have made a decision regarding Jerry Jeudy. According to reports, they are on the verge of reaching an agreement with another AFC team to trade the talented wide receiver.

The 2023 NFL season has not been the best for the Broncos. They have started with a disappointing 1-5 record, and it doesn’t really look like they will get better for the rest of the campaign.

According to multiple reports, Denver seems to be considering surrendering and trading their best assets in exchange for top draft picks. Jerry Jeudy now appears to be a prominent name from their offense who may soon switch teams.

Broncos are ready to trade Jerry Jeudy to a team in the AFC South

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos decided to use their first-round pick to select Jerry Jeudy. He was one of the best prospects of his class, and the expectations placed on him were really high.

In his first season with his new team, Jeudy had a rather underwhelming year, recording 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, his career has been marred by injuries, preventing him from proving that he was truly worthy of a first-round pick.

For this reason, it seems like his time in Colorado will come to an end soon. With the Broncos struggling in the 2023 season, the team’s front office is considering to trade their best players in order to acquire top draft picks and build a better future, just like they did with Bradley Chubb last year.

Now, it is Jerry Jeudy who would leave the Broncos mid-season. According to NFL Insider Destin Adams, the Broncos are really close to terms with the Indianapolis Colts to trade Jerry Jeudy.

The reports indicate that the discussions between both clubs have progressed beyond the “exploratory” stage, and both parties are now genuinely interested in reaching an agreement before the October 31 trade deadline.

Even though the Colts won’t have Anthony Richardson available for the rest of the season, they think that Gardner Minshew, their backup quarterback, could do a great job with a new elite weapon like Jerry Jeudy on the field.

What are the Denver Broncos asking for Jerry Jeudy?

Multiple reports suggest that the Denver Broncos are seeking at least a second-round pick in exchange for Jerry Jeudy. The Colts are reportedly open to this proposal, but both sides will need to engage in negotiations to ensure the best possible terms for this deal.

While the Broncos used their 2020 15th overall pick to draft Jerry Jeudy, they understand that they won’t receive a first-round selection in return. Nevertheless, because Jeudy is still regarded as a top-tier receiver by many executives, the request for a second-round pick does seem reasonable.