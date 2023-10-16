The 2023 NFL season has not treated the Denver Broncos very well. Amid the team’s struggles, the club’s front office has listened to their fans and is about to make a huge change to Sean Payton’s coaching staff.

Earlier this year, the Broncos made one of the most ambitious trades in their history. The team decided to offer their 2023 1st round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the rights to Sean Payton, seeking an experienced head coach to lead their team.

Unfortunately, Payton’s career with Denver has not started on the best note. The coach has faced several challenges after six weeks, and fans are starting to grow frustrated with his management.

Report: Sean Payton to add new member to the Denver Broncos coaching staff

Following an awful season with Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos decided it was time to hire an experienced head coach for the 2023 campaign. They wanted a Super Bowl champion to lead the team, and they got one from the Saints.

Payton was traded from the Saints to the Broncos earlier this year. There was uncertainty surrounding his level, as he didn’t coach last season. However, Denver was confident that he would lead them to immediate success.

Unfortunately, his time with the AFC West team has not started in the best way possible. While the offense has shown promise, the real problem lies with the defense, and the club’s front office is now taking steps to address this issue.

According to Pat McAfee, the Broncos are reportedly set to hire Rex Ryan as their Defensive Coordinator. It’s important to note that these are rumors and insights he has heard from NFL insiders, and this information does not come from their common workplace, ESPN.

As of today, Vance Joseph is the team’s Defensive Coordinator. However, his performance in this role has not met expectations, and fans are increasingly calling for a change in leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

Where has Rex Ryan coached?

Rex Ryan has coached in several NFL and college football roles throughout his career. He served as a head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. He has also worked as a defensive coordinator and assistant coach for various NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

However, he has not been in the NFL since 2016, when he coached the Buffalo Bills. He’s known for being a great defensive mind, but his time away from the field might have a significant impact on his performance with Denver.