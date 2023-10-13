The Denver Broncos are definitely not going through their best time. Following a tough loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton decided to send a message to Russell Wilson over his poor performance in Week 6.

Last year, the Broncos decided to acquire a veteran quarterback to lead their offense. The team wanted to replicate what they did with Peyton Manning almost a decade ago, and that’s why they went for Russell Wilson.

Unfortunately, the former Seahawks quarterback didn’t have a great 2022 NFL season. The team’s front office thought that it was a coaching problem, so they hired Sean Payton this year to help the quarterback achieve success.

Russell Wilson receives harsh criticisim from Sean Payton

Earlier this year, Denver decided to trade with the Saints for the rights of Sean Payton. After a disastrous campaign with Nathaniel Hackett, the AFC West team wanted a top-tier coach to work with Russell Wilson.

Unfortunately, Payton has not been able to get the best out of Wilson after six games. The Broncos currently hold a disappointing 1-5 record, and their future doesn’t appear too bright for the rest of the campaign.

In Week 6, the Broncos visited the Chiefs for Thursday Night Football. Denver didn’t have a great night at Arrowhead Stadium, mostly due to a poor performance by Russell Wilson.

The quarterback threw for under 100 yards and had two interceptions, which didn’t make Sean Payton very happy. The coach sent him a strong message, and it appears that their relationship is not in the best terms.

“To win in our league, you’ve got to be better at throwing the ball,” said Payton. Russell Wilson immediately responded and didn’t make excuses, saying, “Obviously, the two turnovers by me are unacceptable; they can’t happen.”