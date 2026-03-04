Jaguars make intriguing move to support Trevor Lawrence ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Last NFL season was strong for the Jacksonville Jaguars, though their hopes of going further fell short. Now, Trevor Lawrence and his teammates will look to go beyond and make a big impact in the upcoming campaign.

The front office moved quickly to put together the most competitive roster possible, securing a key weapon for their star QB ahead of what’s to come. It seems Liam Coen has reason to be optimistic.

Insider Jordan Schultz, via his X account, announced this interesting move in Duval: The Jaguars are re-signing TE Quintin Morris to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

This move gives Jacksonville a very intriguing tight end group heading into the 2026 season. In addition to Morris, the roster includes Brenton Strange, Johnny Mundt, and Hunter Long.

Quintin Morris #80 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Surrounding Lawrence in the best way possible

As we approach the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are laser-focused on fortifying the roster around Trevor Lawrence to maximize his championship window. A critical component of this plan is the return of dual-threat sensation Travis Hunter, whose recovery from a late-2025 knee injury is reportedly on track for him to resume full football activities by May.

While the team has already taken a steadying step by securing reliable tight end Quintin Morris through a contract extension, a major question mark remains in the backfield. The Jaguars are working to prevent star running back Travis Etienne Jr. from hitting the open market, as his departure would leave a significant void in their high-octane offense.

With the draft looming, the front office is expected to use their capital—including a key second-round pick—to ensure Lawrence has the elite protection and versatile weaponry needed to keep Jacksonville at the top of the AFC South.