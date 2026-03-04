Connor Bedard secures key Blackhawks’ promotion amid revenge tour after Winter Olympics snub

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are struggling to win games in the 2025-26 NHL season. Still, it’s definitely not for a lack of effort or production from the generational talent. Riding a hot streak after being snubbed from Team Canada’s Olympic roster, Bedard is putting the league on notice—and his team is taking notes.

The fact that Bedard missed the 2026 Winter Olympics remains an open wound for both the player and the country. Fans back in the Great White North are still wondering what could have been had he played in Milano-Cortina. Rather than dwelling on the snub, however, Bedard is using it as fuel; so far, it has been a second-to-none motivator.

Bedard and the Blackhawks are 1-2-1 since the NHL season resumed. While watching the team lose close games night in and night out stings, Bedard’s continued rise to the league’s elite is a sight to behold in the Windy City.

Fans would love to see more from the supporting cast, but as far as Bedard’s play goes, there are no complaints to be made. Chicago agrees; head coach Jeff Blashill confirmed Bedard has been promoted to alternate captain for the remainder of the campaign.

Connor Bedard at the United Center on November 30, 2025.

Bedard earns promotion to alternate

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Bedard had occasionally worn the “A” on his Blackhawks jersey. However, he is now getting the first letter in the alphabet stitched permanently on his sweater.

“He’s earned it with his commitment to winning hockey. That’s the biggest thing I talked to him about today. He’s very competitive; he works hard every day,” Blashill said about Bedard being named an alternate captain, via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bedard could be on track to become captain

Many fans in Chicago—and across the NHL—believe it is only a matter of time before Bedard is named team captain. Current captain Nick Foligno and alternate Jason Dickinson are both on expiring contracts, and the Blackhawks have yet to indicate whether they will re-sign them for the 2026-27 campaign or if the veterans even desire a return. Should both depart, the “C” would be left vacant, and there is no player with a stronger resume than Bedard to inherit it.

