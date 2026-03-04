Chiefs and Andy Reid will reportedly not pursue Super Bowl champion legendary WR after Trent McDuffie trade with Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are not expected to pursue veteran wide receiver Mike Evans as he prepares to enter free agency following his long tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from Jonathan Jones, the Chiefs are not currently viewed as a landing spot. “Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans is set to hit free agency next week, and there is a real chance he will take his talents elsewhere. It is still early, but Houston and Kansas City don’t seem to be in on Evans.”

The decision likely reflects financial considerations and long-term roster planning rather than a lack of appreciation for Evans’ talent. While adding a proven playmaker to help Patrick Mahomes would generate headlines, the Chiefs appears focused on building strategically rather than making a splash signing.

Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie, but that won’t bring Mike Evans

Even after acquiring significant draft capital in a trade that sent Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs are not expected to pivot toward pursuing Mike Evans. The move created additional salary cap flexibility and strengthened Kansas City’s long-term assets, but it does not appear to signal an aggressive push for a veteran wide receiver in free agency.

Who will the Chiefs trade for?

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie, but that does not mean they are going to make a move for a wide receiver. At the moment, Andy Reid seems comfortable with a WR group that includes Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, although Rice’s legal issues could change everything.

