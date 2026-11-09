Starting and backup QBs on Vikings vs Bills depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 9 MNF

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills enter their Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup with important quarterback questions. Check the latest depth charts to see how both teams are preparing for the primetime showdown.

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills are set for a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, with both teams entering the matchup at 6-1. However, Minnesota faces a significant change under center.

Kyler Murray was ruled out with a hamstring strain. The change gives a QB another opportunity to take charge of Kevin O’Connell‘s offense as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the Detroit Lions.

With both teams fighting to strengthen their position in the standings, the latest Vikings and Bills quarterback depth charts offer an important look at who will be available to take the field for this primetime clash.

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Vikings QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, with rookie Max Brosmer serving as his backup.

Kyler Murray, listed as the team’s first quarterback on Minnesota’s season-long unofficial depth chart, is out for Monday Night Football with a hamstring strain. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the change on Thursday, November 5.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

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O’Connell described Murray’s injury as week-to-week after imaging confirmed a hamstring strain. He explained that playing through it could put the quarterback at risk of a more significant injury, so Minnesota decided not to rush his return.

The team was not considering placing him on injured reserve, according to Reuters. Wentz gets another opportunity to lead the offense after appearing in two earlier games this season, including one start.

He completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in those appearances. O’Connell expressed confidence in the veteran’s experience and familiarity with the offense.

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Bills QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Josh Allen is the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings, with Kyle Allen listed as his backup for Week 9. The team’s official depth chart places Josh first and Kyle second at the position, with no third quarterback listed.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Josh remains the centerpiece of Buffalo’s offense and will lead the team into the matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. His role is unchanged heading into Week 9, with Kyle next in line should the starter be unable to continue.

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Kyle Allen provides the Bills with an experienced backup option. The veteran quarterback has previously started NFL games and is familiar with the demands of stepping in when needed.

Key takeaways