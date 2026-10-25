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Which NFL teams are still unbeaten after Week 7 of the 2026 season?

After many teams already sealed their Week 7 encounters, it's time to review which franchises are still unbeaten.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers

Remaining undefeated in the NFL is nearly an impossible task. After Week 7, the season is almost reaching it’s halfway point, so not many teams know what it’s like to get to this stage without tasting defeat.

Prior to Week 7, only the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Minnesota Vikings remained undefeated. However, now the picture is totally different.

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The Vikings were able to survive a very intense, low-scoring game against the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota came back and won 16-10 after a hard-fought battle. As for the 49ers, they’re undefeated no more. San Francisco got shocked by the Atlanta Falcons, who beat them 29-20.

One team remains to play in Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs already had their bye, but they are still undefeated as of now. However, that can change if they lose on Sunday Night Football of Week 7 away at Seattle.

If the Chiefs win, they’ll be 6-0, but a defeat would leave the Vikings as the sole unbeaten team in the 2026 NFL season. The glamour and prestige of being undefeated is one thing, but it also puts teams in a premium position to win their division and be the first seed in the conference, assuring home playoff games.

See also

Fred Warner receives hefty double fine after 49ers win vs Commanders in Week 6

When was the last time a team went undefeated in the NFL regular season?

Almost 20 years have passed since the NFL saw a team stay unbeaten throughout the regular season. In 2007, the Patriots finished 16-0 and went all the way to the Super Bowl, where they were finally beaten by the New York Giants.

In 1972, the Miami Dolphins also managed to play an unbeaten season, though they were able to not only finish 14-0, but also win the Super Bowl en route to an overall 17-0 record.

Key takeaways

  • The Minnesota Vikings survived against the Colts with a 16-10 comeback victory.
  • The Atlanta Falcons shocked the San Francisco 49ers with a 29-20 defeat.
  • A Kansas City win over Seattle would improve the Chiefs to 6-0.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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