Why isn’t Kyler Murray playing tonight for Vikings vs Bills on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 9?

Kyler Murray's absence from the Minnesota Vikings' Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 has raised questions about his status and what led to his unexpected situation ahead of kickoff.

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Kyler Murray for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, as the quarterback has been ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the news Thursday after further medical evaluations revealed the extent of the injury, forcing Minnesota to make a change under center for one of its biggest games of the season.

He initially experienced hamstring soreness following the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, but additional testing confirmed a strain. O’Connell explained that allowing the quarterback to play could put him at risk of aggravating the injury.

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Who will replace Kyler Murray as Vikings QB against the Bills?

Carson Wentz will replace Kyler Murray as the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Kevin O’Connell confirmed the decision on November 5.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings (Source: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rookie Max Brosmer will serve as the team’s backup, according to the depth charts released for today’s game. This will be another starting opportunity for Wentz, who has already stepped in for Murray earlier in the season.

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The veteran quarterback appeared in Minnesota’s first two games after Murray left the season opener while going through concussion protocol. Wentz helped the Vikings secure victories against the Packers and Bears.

Wentz has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in his two appearances this season. Although those numbers came in a relatively limited sample, O’Connell expressed confidence in his ability to lead the offense.

How long will Kyler Murray be out for the Vikings?

Kyler Murray is considered week-to-week with a hamstring strain and will miss at least the Vikings’ Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, Minnesota has not announced a specific return date.

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The injury occurred during Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions. He hurt his hamstring on a read-option run in the fourth quarter, when he turned the corner for a 9-yard gain. He remained in the game but he reported soreness afterward.

There is some optimism surrounding his potential return. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota hopes Murray could be available for its November 15 road game against the Green Bay Packers.

The quarterback has not been placed on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. Still, his availability for that NFC North matchup will depend on his recovery and medical evaluations.

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