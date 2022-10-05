Mike Tomlin is an historic man for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he knows what he is talking about. Now, The head coach has said that he believes there are 'aliens' playing for other NFL teams.

When someone mentions Mike Tomlin, instantly thinks about the Steelers. Pittsburgh's head coach has been a long time in the league, so he knows everything about it, including if there are 'aliens' playing for other NFL teams.

Throughout Steelers history, Mike Tomlin is seen as a real legend. The head coach has won one Super Bowl ring only, but he has dominated the AFC North and their toughest rivals.

Of course the last years have not been the best for him without Ben Roethlisberger and is suffering a lot to find the right path again. Now, he spoke about other teams and he is sure that there are 'aliens' playing for other squads.

Mike Tomlin says the Buffalo Bills have an 'alien' playing for them

In Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a rough duel against the Buffalo Bills. Mike Tomlin talked about their rivals, pointing out an 'alien' that plays for them.

"He's Von Miller," Mike Tomlin responded to the question of the Bills top player."Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet, you know, and that's just the reality of it. Man, in the National Football League, you've got to respect all these guys -- they're all freaky. But some guys are even freaky in our setting. And he's just one of those guys."

Von Miller, 33, is living a great moment with the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in the beginning of this season. He has 18 QB pressures which are tied for second in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

"I spent a week with him [Von Miller] in Orlando when we coached the Pro Bowl and just to see the professional and scientific approach that he takes to his craft, even in a setting like that, that guy was the reason we won that Pro Bowl game," Tomlin added.