Steelers lose WR Roman Wilson for extended period of time due to injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Roman Wilson for at least four games after placing the wide receiver on injured reserve following an injury against the Colts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver Roman Wilson for an extended period after placing him on the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The roster move is another setback for Pittsburgh’s receiving corps as the team prepares for an important Week 6 contest.

Wilson suffered a finger injury during last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, forcing the Steelers to rule him out for Sunday’s game. By placing him on injured reserve, Pittsburgh confirmed that the receiver will miss at least four games before he can be considered for a return to action.

The timing is particularly difficult for Wilson, who has been contributing to the Steelers’ passing attack during the 2026 season. He has recorded 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns, providing a productive option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the injury interrupted his campaign.

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How long will Roman Wilson be out for the Steelers?

Wilson must miss at least four games while on injured reserve, meaning he will be unavailable for Sunday’s meeting with Tampa Bay and several subsequent matchups. His exact return date will depend on his recovery from the finger injury, and the Steelers have not announced a more specific timeline.

Pittsburgh also made additional roster adjustments to address the situation. The team signed running back Lew Nichols from its practice squad to the 53-man roster, while wide receivers Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson were elevated from the practice squad to provide additional options for Sunday’s game. Those moves give the Steelers more flexibility as they navigate multiple absences at the position.

Wilson’s absence adds to the team’s receiving concerns, with Ben Skowronek also ruled out against the Buccaneers. DK Metcalf, meanwhile, was removed from the injury report after dealing with an illness and is expected to play. Pittsburgh will look to its available receivers to help maintain its offensive production while Wilson works toward a return.

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