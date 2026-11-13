Red Wings reportedly stall on Wild’s latest trade offer for Dylan Larkin

The Minnesota Wild has made another offer for Dylan Larkin, but the Detroit Red Wings are not precisely in love with it.

The Detroit Red Wings continue to hold up trade talks with the Minnesota Wild regarding suspended center Dylan Larkin. Despite receiving a massive trade package, Detroit’s front office refuses to pull the trigger.

According to NHL insider Michael Russo, Minnesota‘s current offer centers around young forward Danila Yurov and multiple first-round picks. However, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff remains unconvinced that the package satisfies Detroit’s steep asking price.

Earlier reports revealed that Dylan Larkin believes 10-team trade list is ‘enough’ despite Red Wings’ expectations. Consequently, Detroit faces limited leverage while negotiating with a shrinking pool of qualified suitors.

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Is Danila Yurov and three first rounders a good return on Larkin?

Landing 22-year-old center Danila Yurov alongside three first-round selections represents an extraordinary haul for an aging star. The former 2022 first-round pick already flashes strong two-way maturity.

The Fan Hockey Show (Nov 13): Elliotte talks Dylan Larkin…

• He believes Minnesota's offer for Larkin is Yurov and three 1st round picks.

• Bill Guerin said a few days ago only he and Detroit know what the offer is.

• Elliotte says that offer has been out there a while now… pic.twitter.com/lZ9dazXg20 — NHL Trade Alert (@NHLTradeAlert) November 13, 2026

Furthermore, Larkin turns 30 this season and remains sidelined under team suspension while awaiting a trade. Securing four premier future assets gives Detroit tremendous flexibility to accelerate its long-term roster rebuild.

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Wild reportedly made a better offer a while back

Detroit’s hesitation looks even worse considering former general manager Steve Yzerman previously rejected an even richer proposal. Russo revealed that Minnesota put a vastly superior trade package on the table back in June.

“I think if fans in Detroit knew what Yzerman originally turned down from the Wild way back in June, they’d throw up,” Russo stated. Ultimately, overplaying their hand early has cost the Red Wings significant value as the standoff drags on.

Key takeaways

Detroit Red Wings continue to hold up trade talks with the Minnesota Wild regarding Dylan Larkin.

with the Minnesota Wild regarding Dylan Larkin. Minnesota Wild’s current offer centers around Danila Yurov and three first-round picks .

. Former general manager Steve Yzerman previously rejected a vastly superior proposal from Minnesota in June.