Aaron Rodgers made a huge mistake on last play of Steelers loss against Browns

Aaron Rodgers could have put the Pittsburgh Steelers in position to tie the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran quarterback led a furious comeback in the second half, but his effort ultimately came up short after Pittsburgh failed to score in the final possession of the game.

After tying the score at 24-24, the Steelers allowed Deshaun Watson to move the Browns into position for a decisive field goal. Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt then connected on a 56-yard field goal, giving the Browns a 27-24 lead with only 10 seconds remaining on the clock.

That left Pittsburgh with one final opportunity, but the Steelers’ last possession quickly became one of the most frustrating moments of the game. Rodgers had a timeout available and appeared to have an opportunity to move the ball closer to Chris Boswell’s field-goal range. Instead, the Steelers went for a desperate deep pass that failed to give them a realistic chance to tie the game.

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Aaron Rodgers blew it on last play of Steelers game vs Browns

The biggest question surrounding the final play was why the Steelers did not use their remaining timeout to maximize their chances of reaching field-goal range. With 10 seconds on the clock, Pittsburgh still had an opportunity to complete a pass over the middle, stop the clock and potentially give Chris Boswell a chance from roughly 50 to 55 yards.

Instead, Aaron Rodgers appeared to look for a much deeper option and the Steelers essentially turned their final play into a Hail Mary. The decision immediately raised questions because Pittsburgh did not need a touchdown. The objective was simply to gain enough yards for Boswell to have a realistic opportunity to tie the game.

Replays made the decision even more difficult to understand. DK Metcalf appeared to be wide open in the middle of the field, giving Rodgers an option that could have produced significant yardage without requiring a desperation throw into the end zone. Had Rodgers found Metcalf, Pittsburgh could have called its timeout and potentially given Boswell one final attempt to tie the game.

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The Steelers ultimately never got that opportunity. Instead of using the final seconds to create a manageable field-goal attempt, Pittsburgh’s final play ended without a realistic chance to score. Fans and analysts were left questioning whether the decision came from Rodgers, head coach Mike McCarthy, or the overall play design, because the Steelers still had a timeout and did not appear to need to take such a desperate shot.

Key takeaways

Steelers lost 27-24 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

lost 27-24 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers had a chance to tie the game with ten seconds remaining on the clock.

had a chance to tie the game with ten seconds remaining on the clock. Rodgers decided to throw a Hail Mary missing DK Metcalf wide open in the middle of the field.

DK Metcalf was WIDE OPEN



Aaron Rodgers blew it pic.twitter.com/AC7mUWR8Qh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 2, 2026