The Buffalo Bills‘ mandatory minicamp took an unexpected turn with Stefon Diggs‘ absence, causing a stir within the team. Head coach Sean McDermott raised eyebrows when he expressed his concern about Diggs’ failure to report to practice.

Amid the controversy, Josh Allen weighed in on the matter. The quarterback formed an almost unstoppable connection with the wide receiver, but their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals put their relationship into question.

Allen showed unwavering support, stating: “He’s my guy. I love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him”. However, Diggs posted a message on Instagram that added more fire to the situation.

Stefon Diggs makes strange post on Instagram

There was no direct response from Allen when Diggs had a rant in front of him against the Bengals in the playoffs. He explained that his teammate is a fiery competitor, so there is nothing that indicates Diggs’ messages were directed to the quarterback at all. However, it’s still intriguing to know who the recipient of the strong words he shared on Instagram is.

“I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg”, Diggs wrote in a story. He then also had another thing to say that was even more unclear: “My phone been silent for like 6 years. Ion play all them sounds and shit”, was his message. It’s difficult to determine who he is talking about, yet the entire situation suggests something is not working as it should for the player.