The Buffalo Bills are preparing everything for the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the team has received worrying news from their star player Stefon Diggs during this offseason. The receiver’s latest update has the club ‘very concerned’, including his coaches and teammates.

Last year, the Bills were regarded as one of the best teams in the entire league. Oddsmakers saw Buffalo as the favorite club to win the Super Bowl LVII, but they fell short and were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

After failing to succeed last season, the team is working to change things up for the upcoming campaign. However, they have received some unfortunate news that may jeopirdize their plans.

Stefon Diggs’ latest update could be a huge problem for the Buffalo Bills

Bills fans are losing patience with their team. Last year, Buffalo disappointed everyone after not being able to fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy, but they were still excited for a new season to turn things around.

The team has a very competitive roster to think that they will be able to do so. However, Stefon Diggs, their star wide receiver, has some worrying news for them ahead of the upcoming season.

The wide receiver has not appeared in the team’s mandatory minicamp. According to reports, Stefon Diggs has not revealed the reason why he’s not attending. It is unlikely that it is related to his contract, as he signed an extension last offseason, which is even worse for the Bills.

Coach Sean McDermott said that he’s ‘very concerned’ about this situation. The last time Diggs was seen with the Bills was during their loss against the Bengals in Playoffs, when he yelled at QB Josh Allen on the sideline at the end of the game.