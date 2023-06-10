The NFL was taken by surprise when the Arizona Cardinals released star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. As a highly sought-after free agent, many expected a flurry of interest from teams eager to secure his talents. However, the market has been surprisingly slow to materialize.

Despite his exceptional skills, finding a new team has become a delicate task. Last week, potential destinations such as the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots emerged. Even a possible return to the Houston Texans was mentioned.

Super Bowl contenders like the Buffalo Bills andthe Kansas City Chiefs have expressed interest in Hopkins, but the timing of his release has made it difficult for these teams to accommodate his contract demands. That’s why it’s interesting to track the teams he is going to visit.

DeAndre Hopkins sets up visit with the New England Patriots

While there are plenty of suitors, the teams he chooses to visit could be a great indication. As his free agency period unfolds, all eyes were on Hopkins’ scheduled visit with the Tennessee Titans. Now, he has another scheduled trip within the conference.

DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This pairing is very interesting for multiple reasons. If the wide receiver were to sign with the Patriots it means he is not chasing a ring, considering they are the worst team in the division right now. However, there is an even more enticing outcome if he ends up playing for Bill Belichick.

It would mean a reunion with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after their shared time in Houston. This is going to make plenty of headlines given how things concluded between them. Back in 2020 the then head coach of the Texans traded Hopkins away, so it’s intriguing to think how their first practice together might go if he lands in New England as a free agent.