Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was unexpectedly absent at the start of Buffalo Bills’ minicamp on Tuesday replicated throughout the team. Concerns arose when head coach Sean McDermott expressed his worry about the player not reporting to practice.

Diggs’ agent swiftly clarified that he had indeed reported in the morning before leaving prior to practice. However, the situation remains unclear, particularly considering his significance to the team.

Various opinions were expressed regarding this issue, with the most anticipated one coming from Josh Allen. The quarterback has posted impressive numbers since the Bills acquired Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, but their connection was called into question following their playoff loss this year.

Josh Allen delivers strong message directed to Stefon Diggs

The QB-WR duo has been one of the best in the league. They have been very productive since they started playing together, although something went wrong in the playoffs. Buffalo suffered a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a game where the offense struggled to make an impact. However, the biggest storyline revolved around Diggs visibly expressing his frustration.

Allen was asked about Diggs’ absence, showing nothing but support to his teammate. “Internally, we’re working on some things. Not football related. Stef, he’s my guy. I love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him”, Allen said while talking to the media. His answer left room for even more questions because of how unspecific the phrase “not football related” sounded.

Regarding the entire situation, here’s what he said: “There are things I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he’s meant to be. I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible”, the quarterback explained later in the conference.