Voting for the MVP is a serious matter, to pick the best Super Bowl player, football writers and fans vote based on what they saw during the big game. Check here how you can vote in the MVP selection.

Tom Brady was the most recent MVP during Super Bowl LV in 2021, that was his fifth MVP in what was a big career with the Patriots and Buccaneers. Usually it is the quarterback who wins the MVP since he is the player who makes the most effort to win with his passes, but other players like running backs, defensive line players and others have also won a Super Bowl MVP.

Few quarterbacks have ever won consecutive MVPs, but the first to accomplish the feat was Bart Starr in 1967 and 1968. And the last quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP twice in a row was Terry Bradshaw (1979 and 1980).

A panel of football writers have the most valuable votes in the selection of the Super Bowl MVP, but since Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, football fans also have the right to vote to pick the MVP of the big game.

How can I vote for Super Bowl MVP?

The best option for you to vote to pick the Super Bowl LVI MVP is through the Internet. The NFL offers the option to vote through their website at nfl.com/super-bowl/mvp-vote/, from there the votes of the fans will be counted as 20% of the total votes needed to pick the MVP of the game big game.

From 2015 to 2021 the MVP award was dominated by Tom Brady with three awards during Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LV. But two other quarterbacks also won during that time period, Nick Foles and Patrick Mahomes, plus offensive players Julian Edelman and Von Miller also won MVP awards.

