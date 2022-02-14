Gatorade is more than a drink in the Super Bowl since for some it is a bet that can turn highly lucrative, but year after year the NFL fools everyone with a colored gatorade.

In the most recent Super Bowl, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the Kansas City Chiefs, nobody expected the strange color of Gatorade that showered Bruce Arians after the victory. But bets on the color of Gatorade for the 2022 Super Bowl have more options than before as the NFL and the company behind Gatorade are expected to once again shock everyone with an unusual color.

There is a possibility that this year the Gatorade will be Pink or Purple, but it is also possible that one of the classic colors will reappear at the end of the postseason big game since one of the teams has a uniform with Gatorade color details.

The Bengals are underdogs in dangerous territory with a head coach who can't wait to take a shower with gatorade, but the visitors have Sean McVay who has a pending shower with the same drink since 2019 when he lost in the Super Bowl against the Patriots 3-13.

What color will Gatorade be in Super Bowl LVI?

There is a strong suspicion that the color of the Gatorade in the 2022 Super Bowl will be Orange since that is the official color of the Bengals but they will be dressed in black with orange details. The bets have various odds for the colored gatorade but the best recommendation is Orange.

What color was Gatorade in the last five Super Bowls?

In 2021 when the Buccaneers won the gatorade was Blue, a year earlier during the start of the 2020 pandemic the color was Orange; in 2019 it was also Blue, in 2018 the gatorade had a striking Yellow color and in 2017 there was no shower with gatorade.

What color was Gatorade in the 2022 Super Bowl LVI?

Gatorade color was Blue during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI win celebration where players showered their head coach Sean McVay with the drink. it is the fourth time in less than then years that the Blue gatorade shows up in a big game and the second time in a row since 2021.