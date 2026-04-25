Texans have no interest in trading Nico Collins despite plenty of calls received

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio is not one to mince his words. With plenty of teams trying to inquire about Nico Collins, the best wideout of the team, the general manager was clear on his message.

“Teams call all the time and ask about players.” Caserio said in a mid-draft press conference. “Whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

Caserio also called “moronic” the idea of trading CJ Stroud earlier in the offseason. He calls it straight, no sugar-coating. Hence, both quarterback and wideout are clearly staying on the Texans roster.

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Texans still need to work out Collins’ contract

Nico Collins has two years left on his current deal. He is owed $20 million this year and $21.2 million in the next one. The WR market has skyrocketed recently after the Jaxon Smith-Njigba extension. Hence, Houston must act fast or the market will keep getting more and more expensive.

NICO COLLINS WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/hYtwKcRY9U — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 15, 2025

Collins is undoubtedly the best aerial weapon on the Texans roster. The guy is just too strong and too fast for defensive backs to handle. Collins has three-straight 1,000-yard seasons in which he has scored 21 touchdowns.

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The Texans wide receiver room is very good

Collins guides the way, but Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are also very good receivers. Add that to the return of Tank Dell, and this offense could definitely be a top-tier unit in the NFL.

If CJ Stroud delivers and goes back to being a great quarterback, the Texans could dream of going in a Super Bowl run. Remember, they have an arguably generational defense, so if the offense work, they could be the best team in the league easily.