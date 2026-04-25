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Texans have no interest in trading Nico Collins despite plenty of calls received

The Houston Texans many people made calls for WR Nico Collins, but there is little to no interest in trading him, according the team's general manager.

Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans
© Wesley Hitt/Getty ImagesNico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio is not one to mince his words. With plenty of teams trying to inquire about Nico Collins, the best wideout of the team, the general manager was clear on his message.

Teams call all the time and ask about players.” Caserio said in a mid-draft press conference. “Whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

Caserio also called “moronic” the idea of trading CJ Stroud earlier in the offseason. He calls it straight, no sugar-coating. Hence, both quarterback and wideout are clearly staying on the Texans roster.

Texans still need to work out Collins’ contract

Nico Collins has two years left on his current deal. He is owed $20 million this year and $21.2 million in the next one. The WR market has skyrocketed recently after the Jaxon Smith-Njigba extension. Hence, Houston must act fast or the market will keep getting more and more expensive.

Collins is undoubtedly the best aerial weapon on the Texans roster. The guy is just too strong and too fast for defensive backs to handle. Collins has three-straight 1,000-yard seasons in which he has scored 21 touchdowns.

See also

Texans still unable to provide a clear timeline for Tank Dell’s return

The Texans wide receiver room is very good

Collins guides the way, but Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are also very good receivers. Add that to the return of Tank Dell, and this offense could definitely be a top-tier unit in the NFL.

If CJ Stroud delivers and goes back to being a great quarterback, the Texans could dream of going in a Super Bowl run. Remember, they have an arguably generational defense, so if the offense work, they could be the best team in the league easily.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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