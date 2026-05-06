Broncos, Chiefs eye the same QB as both Andy Reid, Sean Payton look at son of Super Bowl champ Kurt Warner

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Sean Payton, leader of the Denver Broncos, could add Kurt Warner’s son to their roster in their pursuit of another Super Bowl appearance.

Both Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs and Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos are aiming to once again position themselves as Super Bowl contenders. With the goal of strengthening their rosters, both teams have set their sights on Kurt Warner’s son, inviting him to rookie minicamp.

Mike Garafolo, via his X account, reported the information regarding the Broncos’ invitation for E.J. Warner to participate in this important event. Likewise, the former Fresno State college player also spent time at the Chiefs Kingdom facilities this past weekend.

Kurt Warner’s story has become one of the most iconic moments in NFL history in recent years. Can his son somehow replicate what he accomplished in this new stage of his career?

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E.J. Warner’s leap to the NFL

E.J. Warner’s 2025 campaign with Fresno State showcased his high-volume passing ability, as he recorded 2,030 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while maintaining a 54.3 QBR across 10 games. Although he led the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record as a starter and displayed elite efficiency in a bowl win over Miami (OH), his persistent struggle with turnovers—averaging at least 11 interceptions in each of his four collegiate seasons—remains a concern for scouts.

Quarterback E.J. Warner #13 of the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Standing at 6’0″, Warner is often compared to players like Brock Purdy due to his undersized frame and productive output. His experience and nearly 11,000 career passing yards give him a legitimate shot to compete for an NFL roster spot as a developmental prospect or a priority undrafted free agent.

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Chiefs and Broncos QB situation

While both franchises have prioritized stability around their starting signal-callers, they have taken vastly different paths in shaping their rooms this offseason. The AFC West landscape shifted recently with the Chiefs parting ways with Jake Haener to trim a crowded unit that now features a high-profile backup and a fresh developmental arm, always lead by Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, in Denver, Sean Payton‘s focus remains on the continued dominance of their third-year franchise cornerstone Bo Nix, supported by a veteran room designed to provide experienced relief if needed.

Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Patrick Mahomes (Starter) Bo Nix (Starter) Justin Fields (Backup) Jarrett Stidham (Backup) Garrett Nussmeier (Rookie) Sam Ehlinger (Reserve) Chris Oladokun (Reserve)

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Kurt Warner’s memorable story

Kurt Warner’s trajectory is often cited as the ultimate “Cinderella story.” After going undrafted and famously stocking shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store to make ends meet, he honed his skills in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe.

His breakthrough came in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams, where he led the high-powered offense to a Super Bowl XXXIV title while earning both league and Super Bowl MVP honors. Warner later revitalized his career by leading the Arizona Cardinals to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2009, eventually finishing his journey with two MVP awards and a first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.