Who is considered by several specialists as the best player that the NFL has given in its entire history ended his career after 22 seasons as a professional. Here, you can find out the funniest memes and reactions of this historical moment.

Tom Brady is the greatest legend of football beyond discussion. He was the visible face of the NFL for the last 20 years, and the greatest inspiration for generations of players. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaners' loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 22-season veteran decided to end his legendary career.

The most dominant player in the history of the NFL leaves for posterity records that are difficult to beat: 7 times Super Bowl Champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV), 5 times Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV) all-time record, 15-time Pro Bowl selection (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009–2018, 2021), which is also an all-time record.

In addition, this player was chosen for both the best team of the 2000s and the best of the 2010s. He was also a 3-time First Team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2017), and a 3-time Second Team All-Pro (2005, 2016, 2021), which shows unparalleled validity and professionalism throughout his extensive career.

Tom Brady’s retirement: Funniest memes and reactions

The retirement of the great legend of the NFL generated among the fans all kinds of responses and reactions, whether they are of joy for not having to suffer the veteran star anymore, or of sadness for not seeing Tom Brady on a NFL field anymore. Here are some of the funniest reactions from fans: