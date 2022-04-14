Shortly after business magnate Elon Musk made an offer to buy Twitter, NFL legend Tom Brady has made a hilarious petition in case he eventually owns the company. Check out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB had to say.

Tom Brady is definitely one of, if not the greatest player in NFL history. He is also the winningest quarterback of all time, the leader of one of the biggest dynasties in sports history, and the oldest gunslinger to have ever won a Super Bowl.

He practically meets all the requirements to be considered the GOAT. But he is more than just a legendary football player. Brady is also an inspiration, as his story is one of defying the odds and overcoming adversity. So, we're talking about an athlete who has certainly cemented a legacy.

Brady, however, is also more than that. If you thought that the fact that he's a family man in his 40s would make him a quiet person on social media, you were wrong. TB12 usually takes to the Internet with hilarious remarks, and Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter prompted him to show his funny side again.

Tom Brady's hilarious petition to Elon Musk after Twitter takeover offer

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Thursday he made an official bid to take Twitter, in an attempt to lead a colossal transformation of the communication giant. Weeks ago, he became the company's biggest shareholder.

Whether his takeover offer turns out to be successful or not, some people have already prepared themselves in case Musk takes the social media platform. Tom Brady didn't lose any time by hilariously requesting Musk to delete his iconic photo at the NFL combine.

"If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk," Brady tweeted. The picture in question showed an unrecognizable young Brady, who didn't seem to have the body of a future franchise quarterback, let alone a future seven-time Super Bowl champion. Scouts have even underestimated Brady at that moment, but he cleary proved them wrong.